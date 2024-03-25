The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Hern Thomas E. O Sells 95,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 642.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Macerich by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

