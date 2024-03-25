The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

