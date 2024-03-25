Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $164.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.