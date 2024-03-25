Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 361 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP opened at $105.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

