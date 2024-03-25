Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 361 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP opened at $105.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.