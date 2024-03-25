Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 391 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

