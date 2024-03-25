Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,325 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.
Hasbro Stock Down 2.2 %
Hasbro stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
