Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,325 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

