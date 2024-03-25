Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

