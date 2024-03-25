Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 734 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $115.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.