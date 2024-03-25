Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

