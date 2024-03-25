Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $129.21 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

