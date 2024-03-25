Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 465.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

