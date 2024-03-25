Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,201,000 after purchasing an additional 866,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

