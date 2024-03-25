Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CCJ stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

