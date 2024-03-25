Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $292,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

