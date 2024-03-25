Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $74,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

