Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4,827.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.65 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

