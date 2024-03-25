Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ITB stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.