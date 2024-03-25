Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,528 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6,764.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

