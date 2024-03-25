Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,055 shares of company stock valued at $49,165,773. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.43 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

