Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $119.62 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $122.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

