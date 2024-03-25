Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AZEK by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

AZEK Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

