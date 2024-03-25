Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $407.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

