Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 808.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

