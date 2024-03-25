Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

