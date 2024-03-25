Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

