Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $261,750.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,413,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,783,542.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.