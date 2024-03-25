TL Private Wealth Has $654,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

