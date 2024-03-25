TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells $375,812.64 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.63 on Monday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

