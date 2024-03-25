Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

