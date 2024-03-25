Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after buying an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WH stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

