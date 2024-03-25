Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 342,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $255.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

