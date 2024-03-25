Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

