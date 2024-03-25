Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $722.56 and its 200-day moving average is $633.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

