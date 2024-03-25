Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,282 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $126.79 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.