Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $348.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

