Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $733.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.38 and its 200-day moving average is $639.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

