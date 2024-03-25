Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $94.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

