Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,167.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,060.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.