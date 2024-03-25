Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

