Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $103.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

