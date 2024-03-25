Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $136.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

