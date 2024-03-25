Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Robert Half by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.