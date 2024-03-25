Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.