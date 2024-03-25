Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $12,116,133. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

