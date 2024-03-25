Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $190.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

