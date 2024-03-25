Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $277.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.39 and a 200 day moving average of $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.