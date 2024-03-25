Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,458 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

