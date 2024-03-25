Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

