Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.