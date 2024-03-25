Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $140.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

